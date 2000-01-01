Company Profile

Swedbank AB is one of the oldest banks in Sweden, where it derives the lion's share of its income. The bank is the result of merging savings and union banks in Sweden in the aftermath of the financial crisis in the early 1990s in Sweden. The remaining independent savings banks in Sweden remain in close collaboration with Swedbank, acting as an additional product distribution channel to Swedbank and sharing Swedbank's IT systems and part of its development costs. In addition, the bank operates in the three Baltic states: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Swedbank has a market-leading position in the Baltics, with share ranging from 20% to 55% in retail banking, where it generates 16% of revenue. The bank has around 13,700 employees and about 390 branches.Swedbank AB provides banking products and services in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.