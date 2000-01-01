Company Profile

Swedencare AB is a Sweden based company involved in providing a portfolio of products in animal health, distributed to veterinarians, pet stores and pharmacies through a distribution network in-house, supplemented with local retailers. Its products consist of ProDen PlaqueOff Teeth and Gums, ProDen PlaqueOff Powder, ProDen PlaqueOff Dental Bites and ProDen PlaqueOff Dental Care Bones.Swedencare AB provides portfolio of products in animal health, distributed to veterinarians, pet stores and pharmacies through a distribution network in-house, supplemented with local retailers.