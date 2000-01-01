Swedish Match AB (OMX:SWMA)
Swedish Match AB is primarily a smokeless tobacco company. It does not sell cigarettes. Its products include snus, moist snuff, chewing tobacco, cigars, and lighters and matches. Swedish Match's largest markets are Sweden and the United States, which collectively account for roughly 85% of the company's total revenue. Key brands include general (snus), longhorn (moist snuff), red Man (chewing tobacco), garcia y vega (cigars), and cricket (lighters). The company produces its products in Sweden, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, the Netherlands, and the Philippines.Swedish Match AB manufactures and markets tobacco products. Its products includes Snus and snuff, cigars and chewing tobacco, matches and lighters under brands like general snus, longhorn moist snuff, white owl cigars, and red man chewing tobacco.