Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or Sobi, focuses on rare diseases, primarily in hemophilia, immunology, and hereditary conditions. Biovitrum started with experience in studying recombinant proteins such as hemophilia factors, and partnered with Syntonix (now part of Sanofi) on long-acting hemophilia factor replacement development programs in 2006. Biovitrum also acquired Orfadin and a partnered product business with the acquisition of Swedish Orphan. Sobi launched its hemophilia products Alprolix and Eloctate in Europe in 2016. Sobi recently acquired rights to rare disease drug Gamifant, U.S. rights to Astra's RSV prevention drug Synagis, and rights to thrombocytopenia drug Doptelet (with the Dova acquisition).Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is an integrated biotechnology company dedicated to rare diseases. Its research and product portfolio is focused on haemophilia, inflammation and genetic and metabolic diseases.