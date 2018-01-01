Sweetgreen Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:SG) Share Price

SG
Sweetgreen Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Restaurants
Prev. Close
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Sweetgreen Inc is a next generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.
Symbol
NYSE:SG
ISIN
US87043Q1085
Currency
USD
