Swiber Holdings Ltd (SGX:BGK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BGK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BGK
- Market CapSGD0.000m
- SymbolSGX:BGK
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1BI1000006
Company Profile
Swiber Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based integrated offshore construction and support services provider. It provides construction and support services for shallow water oil and gas field development.