Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK)

APAC company
Company Info - SWK

  • Market CapAUD42.820m
  • SymbolASX:SWK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SWK8

Company Profile

Swick Mining Services Ltd provides mineral drilling services in the Asia Pacific and other international regions. Its services include underground diamond drilling, production drilling, surface diamond drilling, and reverse circulation drilling.

