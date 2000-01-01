Swing Media Technology Group Ltd (SGX:BEV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BEV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BEV
- Market CapSGD0.000m
- SymbolSGX:BEV
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG8609Q2775
Company Profile
Swing Media Technology Group Ltd manufactures and trades CD-Rs, DVD-Rs and plastic resins and packing materials. It is also engaged in leasing and trading of machinery.