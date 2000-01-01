Swire Pacific Ltd Class A (SEHK:19)
Market Info - 19
Company Info - 19
- Market CapHKD99.448bn
- SymbolSEHK:19
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- ISINHK0019000162
Company Profile
Swire Pacific Ltd is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate. The company holds interests in various businesses such as property, aviation, beverage, marine service, trading, and industrial in international markets.