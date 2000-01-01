Company Profile

Swire Pacific is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate with interests in property, aviation, beverage, marine service, trading, and industrials. The property division, an 82% stake in Swire Properties, contributes more than half of the group's operating profit. The beverage division is one of two Coca-Cola bottlers in mainland China, a bottler in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and in the mid-west and west of the United States. The aviation division consists of Haeco, an aircraft engineering company, and a 45% stake in Cathay Pacific. John Swire and Sons Group, the parent company, holds a 43% stake in Swire Pacific but has 58% of the voting rights through a dual-class share structure.Swire Pacific Ltd is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate. The company holds interests in various businesses such as property, aviation, beverage, marine service, trading, and industrial in international markets.