Swire Pacific Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class A (SEHK:19)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 19

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 19

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:19
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0019000162

Company Profile

Swire Pacific is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate with interests in property, aviation, beverage, marine service, trading, and industrials. The property division, an 82% stake in Swire Properties, contributes more than half of the group's operating profit. The beverage division is one of two Coca-Cola bottlers in mainland China, a bottler in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and in the mid-west and west of the United States. The aviation division consists of Haeco, an aircraft engineering company, and a 45% stake in Cathay Pacific. John Swire and Sons Group, the parent company, holds a 43% stake in Swire Pacific but has 58% of the voting rights through a dual-class share structure.Swire Pacific Ltd is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate. The company holds interests in various businesses such as property, aviation, beverage, marine service, trading, and industrial in international markets.

Latest 19 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .