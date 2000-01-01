Swire Properties Ltd (SEHK:1972)

APAC company
Market Info - 1972

Company Info - 1972

  • Market CapHKD146.835bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1972
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000063609

Company Profile

Swire Properties Ltd owns, develops and operates mixed-use, commercial properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company holds investment properties and development projects in China and the United States.

Latest 1972 news

