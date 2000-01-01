Swiss Fintec Invest AG (EURONEXT:MLSFI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLSFI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLSFI
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLSFI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCH0309050059
Company Profile
wee.com AG works as a loyalty system application. It helps to strengthens local retailers and connects them with the online shopping, which help the customers to convert their credits into cash by simply coordinating with their bank.