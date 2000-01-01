Swiss Life Holding AG Ordinary Shares (SIX:SLHN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLHN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLHN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:SLHN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINCH0014852781
Company Profile
Swiss Life is the largest life insurer in Switzerland, serving the dominant workplace pension market. Its other core operations are in France and Germany. The business also has a strong real estate-oriented asset management.Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk and pension solutions for private and corporate clients, health insurance and asset management.