Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate company based in Switzerland. The company is made up of two segments: Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment consists of the firm's core real estate activities (the purchase, sale, lease, and development of properties). The Services segment includes real estate services, assisted living, retail, and asset management businesses.Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company. It focuses on property investments and providing real estate services. Its real estate portfolio is composed of primarily commercial properties in Switzerland.