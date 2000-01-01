Swiss Re AG (SIX:SREN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SREN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SREN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:SREN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
- Currency
- ISINCH0126881561
Company Profile
Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.Swiss Re AG is a player in the insurance and re-insurance market. It focusses on all types of insurance products such as property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health reinsurance.