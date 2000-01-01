Company Profile

Swiss Re is the second- largest reinsurer in the world. The business offers a wide range of property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health. It also has a corporate primary insurance operation. Based in Zurich, Swiss Re operates in over 20 countries.Swiss Re AG is a player in the insurance and re-insurance market. It focusses on all types of insurance products such as property and casualty reinsurance, as well as life and health reinsurance.