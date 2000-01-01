Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc (TSE:TPK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TPK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TPK
- Market CapCAD47.840m
- SymbolTSE:TPK
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINCA88025A1030
Company Profile
Ten Peaks Coffee Co Inc is a specialty coffee company owning interest of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Co. Inc. The company’s sales are primarily generated in a single segment of decaffeination of green coffee.