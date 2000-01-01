Company Profile

Swisscom is the incumbent telephone operator in Switzerland. It dominates both the broadband and wireless market segments, with an impressive reported 58% wireless postpaid market share and 53% fixed broadband market share, a level that dwarfs other developed countries' incumbent operators. Swisscom has also 37% market share in pay television. The firm owns Fastweb, an alternative telecom operator in Italy, offering fixed-line telephone, broadband, and wireless services. It holds a 16% market share in fixed broadband and 2% mobile market share.