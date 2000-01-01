Company Profile

Swisscom is the incumbent telephone operator in Switzerland. It dominates the fixed-line and wireless telephony and broadband markets in the country with a very impressive 60% wireless market share, a level that dwarfs other developed countries' incumbent operators. Swisscom is also gaining share in pay television. The firm owns Fastweb, an alternative telephone operator in Italy, offering fixed-line telephone, broadband, and wireless telephone services as a mobile virtual network operator. It also owns sundry other small nontelecom businesses in Switzerland. Swisscom also benefits from being viewed as the only locally owned wireless telecom company and from Switzerland’s low tax rates and interest rates.Swisscom AG is a telecommunication service provider in Switzerland. The firm primarily offers fixed-line, wireless telephony, broadband services, and pay television. It also owns an alternative telephone operator in Italy.