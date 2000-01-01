Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding SA is a Switzerland-based company which provides online financial services through Swissquote Bank Ltd as well as its financial web portal. The company works as an online bank that accepts deposits in the form of current accounts and saving accounts from its customer mainly in Swiss franc, US dollars, Pounds and Euros. It also provides securities trading services, quantitative asset management services to Independent Asset Managers, Investment funds, private investors and Third party financial institutions. In addition, it also provides over-the-counter Leveraged foreign exchange trading to retail and institutional customers, money managers and financial institutions. The company serves its customer across Switzerland, Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.