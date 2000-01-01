Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares Class A (NYSE:SBE)

North American company
Market Info - SBE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SBE

  • Market Cap$522.220m
  • SymbolNYSE:SBE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87105M1027

Company Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp is a shell company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business.

