Company Info - SWP
- Market Cap€237.090m
- SymbolEURONEXT:SWP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0004180578
Sword Group is a computer engineering services company which provides consulting, services and software. The firm's main business segments are IT Services and Software. These segments encompass information and content engineering systems integration, targeting of regulated markets, compliance management, software for risk and compliance, document and project management. The firm generates revenues mainly from consultancy and engineering services and sale of software licenses. Its targeted markets are institutions and government authorities, healthcare, banking and insurance, intellectual property and sports federations.