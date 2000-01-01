Company Profile

Sydney Airport owns the lease to operate Sydney Airport until 2097. As Australia's busiest airport, it has historically handled more than 40 million passenger movements annually and connects to close to 100 international and domestic destinations. Australian airports operate in a benign regulatory environment and negotiate with individual airlines regarding charges and terms. The regulator monitors the aeronautical and car park operations to ensure reasonable pricing and service. Retail and property operations are free from regulatory oversight.Sydney Airport holds the ownership of Sydney Airport. The service provides the company includes passenger, take-off, parking, passenger and checked bag screening and other airport related services.