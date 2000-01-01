Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises Inc or Sykes is a provider of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Their end customers are in communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail and other industries. Sykes serves its clients through two geographic operating regions which are the Americas & EMEA. In Europe, it also provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling.Sykes Enterprises Inc provides outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena to companies within the communications, financial services, technology/consumer and other industries.