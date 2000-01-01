Sylla Gold Corp (TSX:SYG.H)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SYG.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SYG.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:SYG.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA87132R1082

Company Profile

Sylla Gold Corp, formerly Atlantic Industrial Minerals Inc is primarily involved in the exploration and acquisition of resource properties. It also involved in the development and trading of mineral properties. The company mainly operates in the Glencoe/Kewstoke limestone deposit project in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.Atlantic Industrial Minerals Inc is primarily involved in exploration and acquisition of resource properties. It also involved in development and trading of mineral properties.

Latest SYG.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .