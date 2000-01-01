Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd is a software company that provides Enterprise Resource Planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management and payroll to public service organizations. The company operates in one business segment that is the Public Sector. It receives maximum revenue in the form of subscription maintenance. Geographically, the company offers its services to the United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom region. The majority of the revenue comes from the United States of America.Sylogist Ltd is a technology licensing company. The Company through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management provides intellectual property solutions to public and private sector customers.