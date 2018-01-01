Sylvamo Corp Ordinary Shares When Issued (NYSE:SLVM) Share Price

SLVM
Sylvamo Corp Ordinary Shares When Issued
North American company
Basic Material
Paper And Paper Products
Company Profile
Sylvamo Corp is engaged in producing various uncoated freesheet for paper products such as cutsize and offset paper, as well as market pulp, aseptic and liquid packaging board and coated unbleached kraft papers. The company offers Copy and Printer papers, Commercial Printing papers, Converting papers and Specialty papers.
Symbol
NYSE:SLVM
ISIN
US8713321029
Currency
USD
