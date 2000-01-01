Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LSE:SLP)
- Market Cap£104.570m
- SymbolLSE:SLP
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG864081044
Sylvania Platinum Ltd is engaged in producing platinum group metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It is involved in the retreatment of PGM rich chrome tailings material. It invests in mineral exploration and mineral treatment projects.