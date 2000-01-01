Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LSE:SLP)

UK company
Market Info - SLP

Company Info - SLP

  • Market Cap£104.570m
  • SymbolLSE:SLP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG864081044

Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Ltd is engaged in producing platinum group metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It is involved in the retreatment of PGM rich chrome tailings material. It invests in mineral exploration and mineral treatment projects.

