Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC develops and markets environmental plastic products. The company has developed a protective plastic technology under the d2p (designed to protect) brand, which offers extra protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odor, fouling, and fire. Its products include d2w is a masterbatch system that turns ordinary plastic into a material with a different molecular structure, d2Detector is a portable XRF that determines whether a plastic product contains d2w, d2p offer extra protection to plastic product, and d2t offers a tracer system to determine the authenticity of plastic packaging and other plastic products. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the Americas and also has operations in Europe, UK, Middle East and Africa and Asia.