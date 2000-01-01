Company Profile

Symrise is a global supplier of ingredients for fragrances and flavourings across the food, beverage, household products, and pharmaceutical industries. With 12% market share, it is the world's fourth- largest supplier of fragrances and flavourings. The company was created after a 2003 merger of two companies that originated in 1874 and 1919. With 9,000 employees, Symrise produces 30,000 products sourced from 10,000 mostly natural raw materials such as vanilla, citrus, blossoms, and plant or animal materials, for more than 6,000 customers.Symrise AG is a manufacturer of chemicals in Germany. Its products are used by food and beverage and pharmaceutical companies.