Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SYNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SYNC

  • Market Cap$61.130m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SYNC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8715611062

Company Profile

Synacor Inc provides managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, end-to-end video solutions and cloud-based identity management.

Latest SYNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .