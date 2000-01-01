Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SYNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SYNC
- Market Cap$61.130m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SYNC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS8715611062
Company Profile
Synacor Inc provides managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, end-to-end video solutions and cloud-based identity management.