Company Profile

Synairgen PLC is a United Kingdoms based respiratory drug discovery and development company. The company is engaged in the drug discovery and development of therapies for respiratory diseases, particularly in the areas, including severe asthma, kidney fibrosis, cardiac fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.