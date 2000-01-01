Company Profile

Synaptogenix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It is principally focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, which is in the clinical testing stage. It is also evaluating bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, and Niemann-Pick Type C disease, which have undergone pre-clinical testing.