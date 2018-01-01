SynBiotic SE Registered Shares (XETRA:SBX) Share Price

SBX
SynBiotic SE Registered Shares
European company
Healthcare
Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XETR
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
SynBiotic SE is engaged in the development of cannabinoids and other psychoactive molecules as well as the development of wellness products. The company engages in synthetic production, drug development, dietary supplements, and cosmetic products.
Symbol
XETRA:SBX
ISIN
DE000A3E5A59
Currency
EUR
