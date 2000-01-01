Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

North American company
Market Info - SYF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SYF

  • Market Cap$23.773bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SYF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87165B1035

Company Profile

Synchrony Financial provides consumer financial products services to the diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers.

Latest SYF news

