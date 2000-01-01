Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SYF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SYF
- Market Cap$23.773bn
- SymbolNYSE:SYF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS87165B1035
Company Profile
Synchrony Financial provides consumer financial products services to the diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers.