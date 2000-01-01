Syndicated Metals Ltd (ASX:SMD)
Company Info - SMD
- Market CapAUD4.900m
- SymbolASX:SMD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SMD4
Company Profile
Syndicated Metals Ltd is engaged in exploration and evaluation of gold, base metals and copper mineral resources in Western Australia and Queensland.