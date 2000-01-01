Company Profile

Synectics PLC is a UK based company, which designs, integrates, controls and manages surveillance technology and networked security systems. The business of the group is operated through Systems, and Integration and Managed service segment. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, infrastructure protection, high security, transport, and public spaces. The Integration and Managed Services division is involved in the design, integration, monitoring, and supply of large-scale electronic security systems to critical infrastructure, public space, and multi-site systems. The firm derives the majority of revenue from System division.Synectics PLC designs, integrates, controls and manages surveillance technology, and networked security systems as well as provides related security management and support services. Its segments include Systems, and Integration and Managed Services.