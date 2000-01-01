Syneos Health Inc A (NASDAQ:SYNH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SYNH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SYNH
- Market Cap$5.840bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SYNH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS87166B1026
Company Profile
Syneos Health Inc is a Contract Research Organization providing clinical development services for biopharmaceutical & medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.