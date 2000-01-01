Syneos Health Inc Class A (NASDAQ:SYNH)
North American company
- Market Cap$9.388bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SYNH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- ISINUS87166B1026
Company Profile
Syneos is a global contract research and outsourced commercialization organization that provides services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its clinical solutions segment offers early- to late-stage clinical trial support that ranges from specialized staffing models to strategic partnerships that oversee nearly all aspects of a drug program, while the company’s commercialization solutions includes outsourced sales, consulting, public relations, and advertising services.Syneos Health Inc is a Contract Research Organization providing clinical development services for biopharmaceutical & medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.