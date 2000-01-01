Company Profile

Synergie SE is a French company which is engaged in providing companies and institutions with global human resources management and development services including recruitment, temporary employment, training and consultancy, out-placement and social engineering. The company serves its customer in tertiary sectors, cutting-edge industries such as aeronautics and renewable energy, construction and public works, market research, retail, services and new information and communications technologies. The company's revenue comprises billing or human resources management services. It provides its services in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Canada, and Australia. The majority of the company's revenue comes from France.Synergie SE is engaged in providing companies and institutions with global human resources management and development services including recruitment, temporary employment, training and consultancy, out-placement and social engineering.