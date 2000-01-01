Synertec Corp Ltd (ASX:SOP)
- Market CapAUD10.150m
- SymbolASX:SOP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINBMG8651T1201
Synertec Corp Ltd is an engineering consulting firm in Australia. It has operations in oil and gas, water, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, defense, terminals, and food and dairy industry.