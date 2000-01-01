Synertone Communication Corp (SEHK:1613)
- Market CapHKD369.960m
- SymbolSEHK:1613
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINKYG8650N1161
Synertone Communication Corp is engaged in the communication equipment business sector. The company provides specialized communication systems, equipment, system technologies, satellite bandwidth capacity, and communication services application.