Synertone Communication Corp (SEHK:1613)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1613

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1613

  • Market CapHKD369.960m
  • SymbolSEHK:1613
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8650N1161

Company Profile

Synertone Communication Corp is engaged in the communication equipment business sector. The company provides specialized communication systems, equipment, system technologies, satellite bandwidth capacity, and communication services application.

Latest 1613 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .