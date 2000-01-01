Synlab AG (XETRA:SYAB)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SYAB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SYAB

  • Market Cap€4.254bn
  • SymbolXETRA:SYAB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2TSL71

Company Profile

Synlab AG is a medical diagnostics services provider in Europe. It offers a range of medical diagnostic services for practising doctors, clinics and patients.

Latest SYAB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .