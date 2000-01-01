Company Profile

Synnex Corp is a provider of wholesale IT integration, distribution, and outsourcing services. The company operates two business segments: technology solutions and Concentrix. Technology solutions, the larger segment by revenue, resells and distributes peripherals; IT systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software, networking, communication, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. Concentrix offers end-to-end business services focused on consumer engagement and process optimisation. Clients include resellers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and financial and insurance institutions. Most of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States of America.