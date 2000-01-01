Synnovia (LSE:SYN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SYN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SYN
- Market Cap£50.690m
- SymbolLSE:SYN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINGB00B289KK20
Company Profile
Plastics Capital PLC is a specialist plastics products manufacturer focused on proprietary products for niche markets. It has two reportable segments: Industrial and Films.