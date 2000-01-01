Synnovia (LSE:SYN)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SYN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SYN

  • Market Cap£50.690m
  • SymbolLSE:SYN
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B289KK20

Company Profile

Plastics Capital PLC is a specialist plastics products manufacturer focused on proprietary products for niche markets. It has two reportable segments: Industrial and Films.

Latest SYN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SYN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .