Synovus Financial Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SNV)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$5.996bn
- SymbolNYSE:SNV
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS87161C5013
Synovus Financial operates dozens of community banks throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Concentrating in commercial loans and commercial real estate, the bank uses its small-town image to establish strong relationships with its small-business customers.Synovus Financial Corp is a financial services and bank holding company. It provides financial services including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services. It also provides life insurance premium financing.