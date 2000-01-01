Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNV
- Market Cap$5.686bn
- SymbolNYSE:SNV
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS87161C5013
Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp is a financial services and bank holding company. It provides financial services including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services. It also provides life insurance premium financing.