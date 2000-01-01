Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SES
- Market Cap$7.910m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SES
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS8716283010
Company Profile
Synthesis Energy Sys Inc with its subsidiaries develops, builds, owns and operates clean energy and chemical projects and also provides proprietary gasification technology systems and solutions to produce synthesis gas.