Company Profile

Synthomer PLC manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals including latex and adhesives. The firm's products include styrene butadiene rubber, or SBR, and nitrile butadiene latex, or NBR. SBR is used to make coated paper, packaging, bindings for carpet, foam mattresses, pillows, and shoes. NBR is used to make medical gloves and catheters. The company organizes itself into three segments namely, Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.Synthomer PLC is a specialty chemical company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of aqueous polymers used in use in coatings, building products, gloves, carpets, paper, adhesives, plastics, PVC and other industries.