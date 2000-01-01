Syntonic Ltd (ASX:SYT)

APAC company
Market Info - SYT

Company Info - SYT

  • Market CapAUD3.470m
  • SymbolASX:SYT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SYT5

Company Profile

Syntonic Ltd is a consumer and enterprise mobile platform services company. The company provides mobile technology services to businesses and consumers.

