Company Profile

Sypris Solutions Inc is a US based company engaged in providing outsourced services and specialty products. It offers a range of manufacturing, engineering, design and other technical services. Business activity of the firm is functioned through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. Sypris Technologies segment is engaged in the sale of goods and manufacturing services to customers in the market for truck components and assemblies and from the sale of products to the energy and chemical markets whereas the Sypris Electronics segment is engaged in the sale of manufacturing services, technical services, and products to customers in the market for aerospace and defense electronics. Sypris derives most of the revenue from Technologies segment.Sypris Solutions Inc is a provider of outsourced services and specialty products. It is a supplier of forged and machined components, serving the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle. It also provides Information Security Solutions.